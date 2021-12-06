FY2022 EPS Estimates for Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Boosted by Analyst

Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note issued on Wednesday, December 1st. Truist Securiti analyst K. Kim now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $7.61 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $6.98. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Extra Space Storage’s FY2023 earnings at $8.07 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.45 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.89 EPS.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on EXR. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $188.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James cut Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist increased their target price on Extra Space Storage from $188.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Extra Space Storage from $216.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $211.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.38.

Extra Space Storage stock opened at $201.48 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $26.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.52, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.30. Extra Space Storage has a fifty-two week low of $106.56 and a fifty-two week high of $207.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $189.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $351.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.35 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 49.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.11%.

In other Extra Space Storage news, COO Matthew T. Herrington sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.53, for a total value of $81,012.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.81, for a total transaction of $633,037.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,145,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,463,991,000 after acquiring an additional 506,139 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 3.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,730,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,266,436,000 after acquiring an additional 243,328 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 26.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,575,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $749,568,000 after acquiring an additional 954,905 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 5.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,921,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $489,769,000 after acquiring an additional 143,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 18.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,808,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $471,841,000 after acquiring an additional 440,707 shares in the last quarter. 95.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

Featured Story: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.