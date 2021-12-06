FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) Issued By Piper Sandler

Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Medallion Financial in a report released on Thursday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl now forecasts that the credit services provider will earn $1.81 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.80. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Medallion Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.93 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.21 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Medallion Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medallion Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

MFIN opened at $8.60 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $215.68 million, a PE ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 2.83. Medallion Financial has a twelve month low of $4.64 and a twelve month high of $9.50.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $41.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.45 million. Medallion Financial had a net margin of 24.75% and a return on equity of 12.86%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.97) earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Medallion Financial by 10.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,164,922 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,133,000 after acquiring an additional 108,600 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Medallion Financial by 6.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 848,429 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,517,000 after acquiring an additional 48,291 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Medallion Financial by 2.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 253,228 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 6,470 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Medallion Financial by 2.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 150,108 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its position in Medallion Financial by 6.9% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 113,644 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. 26.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Medallion Financial

Medallion Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer loans, raises deposits, and other banking activities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Medallion Lending; RPAC Racing, LLC (RPAC); and Corporate and Other.

