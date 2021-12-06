FY2021 Earnings Estimate for BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) Issued By William Blair

BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) – William Blair upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for BeyondSpring in a report released on Wednesday, December 1st. William Blair analyst A. Hsieh now forecasts that the company will earn ($2.15) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($2.45). William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for BeyondSpring’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.44) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($3.14) EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BYSI. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded BeyondSpring from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $38.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright downgraded BeyondSpring from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on BeyondSpring in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Bank of America cut BeyondSpring from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $45.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on BeyondSpring from $95.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BeyondSpring presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

Shares of BYSI stock opened at $4.02 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.23. The company has a market capitalization of $157.21 million, a PE ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 1.04. BeyondSpring has a twelve month low of $3.64 and a twelve month high of $33.00.

BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49). The company had revenue of $0.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of BeyondSpring by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 3,257 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of BeyondSpring in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of BeyondSpring by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of BeyondSpring by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,418,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,807,000 after acquiring an additional 202,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of BeyondSpring by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 6,811 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.11% of the company’s stock.

About BeyondSpring

BeyondSpring, Inc engages in the the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology cancer therapies to improve clinical outcomes for patients who have high unmet medical needs. It operates through PRC and U.S. geographical segments. The company was founded by Lan Huang and Lin Qing Jia in 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

