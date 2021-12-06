Fulcrum Capital LLC Raises Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Fulcrum Capital LLC lifted its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,165 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares during the quarter. PayPal makes up approximately 3.1% of Fulcrum Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $13,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the second quarter worth $38,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 218.4% in the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in PayPal in the second quarter valued at $47,000. 78.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $184.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 223,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,987,996. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $229.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $262.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.15 and a 12-month high of $310.16. The company has a market capitalization of $216.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.40, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.17.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PYPL. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $322.00 to $298.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $364.00 to $342.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $269.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $283.13.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.53, for a total transaction of $2,345,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David W. Dorman acquired 1,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $186.47 per share, with a total value of $288,469.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 34,114 shares of company stock valued at $7,102,758. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

