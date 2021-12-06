Fulcrum Capital LLC Invests $1.84 Million in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH)

Fulcrum Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 14,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,844,000. Fulcrum Capital LLC owned approximately 0.12% of iShares MSCI World ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 929,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,606,000 after purchasing an additional 80,419 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF by 103.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 800,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,350,000 after acquiring an additional 407,704 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF by 83.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 209,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,518,000 after acquiring an additional 95,573 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF by 75.1% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 114,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,437,000 after acquiring an additional 48,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elevation Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI World ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $13,839,000.

iShares MSCI World ETF stock traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $131.28. The stock had a trading volume of 858 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,869. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.76. iShares MSCI World ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.15 and a fifty-two week high of $136.75.

