Fulcrum Capital LLC Decreases Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Fulcrum Capital LLC lowered its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,203 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 37 shares during the period. Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Northern Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Capital Management Inc. now owns 861 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 831 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 2,089 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First United Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 2,555 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. 66.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $475.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Cowen raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $505.12.

Shares of COST traded up $2.65 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $531.58. The company had a trading volume of 40,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,192,910. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $493.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $446.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.64. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $307.00 and a 1 year high of $560.78.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $61.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.45 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 2.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.13 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 28.04%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

