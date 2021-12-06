Fulcrum Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Fulcrum Capital LLC raised its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,064 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Trane Technologies makes up 2.0% of Fulcrum Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $8,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TT. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $427,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 12.9% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 39,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,361,000 after purchasing an additional 4,555 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Trane Technologies by 8.2% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 5,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in Trane Technologies by 26.4% in the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TPG Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 12.3% during the second quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

TT stock traded up $1.75 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $195.05. 8,737 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,139,159. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.51. Trane Technologies plc has a 1-year low of $137.08 and a 1-year high of $207.06. The company has a market cap of $46.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.70, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.05). Trane Technologies had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 42.37%.

TT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Stephens lifted their price target on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $216.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Trane Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $163.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Trane Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.08.

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

