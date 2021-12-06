FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $20.34 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) will announce sales of $20.34 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for FuelCell Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $16.10 million to $23.32 million. FuelCell Energy posted sales of $17.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 19.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th.

On average, analysts expect that FuelCell Energy will report full-year sales of $76.01 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $71.80 million to $78.97 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $110.12 million, with estimates ranging from $89.20 million to $124.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow FuelCell Energy.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 13th. The energy company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $26.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.63 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 131.77% and a negative return on equity of 18.08%. The company’s revenue was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FuelCell Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of FuelCell Energy from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FuelCell Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.40.

In other FuelCell Energy news, CFO Michael S. Bishop sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total transaction of $55,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in FuelCell Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in FuelCell Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in FuelCell Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 21.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,131 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co bought a new stake in FuelCell Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FCEL opened at $7.29 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of -22.09 and a beta of 4.75. FuelCell Energy has a fifty-two week low of $5.34 and a fifty-two week high of $29.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 11.95 and a current ratio of 13.36.

FuelCell Energy, Inc develops environmentally responsible distributed baseload power solutions through proprietary molten-carbonate fuel cell technology. It develops turn-key distributed power generation solutions and provides comprehensive services for the life of the power plant. The firm’s fuel cell solution is an alternative to traditional combustion-based power generation and is complementary to an energy mix consisting of intermittent sources of energy, such as solar and wind turbines.

