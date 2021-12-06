FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $20.34 Million

Posted by on Dec 6th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages predict that FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) will announce sales of $20.34 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for FuelCell Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $16.10 million to $23.32 million. FuelCell Energy posted sales of $17.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 19.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th.

On average, analysts expect that FuelCell Energy will report full-year sales of $76.01 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $71.80 million to $78.97 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $110.12 million, with estimates ranging from $89.20 million to $124.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow FuelCell Energy.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 13th. The energy company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $26.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.63 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 131.77% and a negative return on equity of 18.08%. The company’s revenue was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FuelCell Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of FuelCell Energy from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FuelCell Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.40.

In other FuelCell Energy news, CFO Michael S. Bishop sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total transaction of $55,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in FuelCell Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in FuelCell Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in FuelCell Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 21.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,131 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co bought a new stake in FuelCell Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FCEL opened at $7.29 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of -22.09 and a beta of 4.75. FuelCell Energy has a fifty-two week low of $5.34 and a fifty-two week high of $29.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 11.95 and a current ratio of 13.36.

About FuelCell Energy

FuelCell Energy, Inc develops environmentally responsible distributed baseload power solutions through proprietary molten-carbonate fuel cell technology. It develops turn-key distributed power generation solutions and provides comprehensive services for the life of the power plant. The firm’s fuel cell solution is an alternative to traditional combustion-based power generation and is complementary to an energy mix consisting of intermittent sources of energy, such as solar and wind turbines.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FuelCell Energy (FCEL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL)

Receive News & Ratings for FuelCell Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FuelCell Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.