FSBT API Token (FSBT) Market Capitalization Achieves $126,619.12

FSBT API Token (CURRENCY:FSBT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 6th. One FSBT API Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.0361 or 0.00000071 BTC on exchanges. FSBT API Token has a market cap of $126,619.12 and $29,855.00 worth of FSBT API Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, FSBT API Token has traded 41.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00004447 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001170 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001979 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.51 or 0.00038647 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00007682 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002001 BTC.

FSBT API Token Profile

FSBT API Token (FSBT) is a coin. Its launch date was November 16th, 2017. FSBT API Token’s total supply is 3,699,483 coins and its circulating supply is 3,509,535 coins. The official website for FSBT API Token is www.fortyseven.io . FSBT API Token’s official message board is medium.com/fortysevenblog . The Reddit community for FSBT API Token is /r/FortySevenBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FSBT API Token’s official Twitter account is @47foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Forty Seven Bank is a financial technology start-up aiming to provide high quality, secure and user-friendly banking services for individual and institutional consumers, which will be fully recognised by the financial authorities and compliant with regulatory framework. FSBT is an ERC20 token based on Ethereum. It's used within the platform and gives its holders several benefits, making them top priority customers of the bank according to loyalty program and will get loyalty rewards on yearly basis based on performance of the bank. “

