FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 554 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 13,243 shares.The stock last traded at $55.96 and had previously closed at $55.88.

The company has a market cap of $531.72 million, a PE ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.66.

FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. FRP had a net margin of 101.83% and a return on equity of 1.21%. The firm had revenue of $8.47 million for the quarter.

In other FRP news, CEO John D. Baker II bought 543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.73 per share, with a total value of $30,261.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 20.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in FRP by 113.5% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in FRP by 148.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in FRP by 105.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in FRP by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in FRP by 367.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. 46.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FRP Company Profile (NASDAQ:FRPH)

FRP Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Development, Mining Royalty Lands and Stabilized Joint Venture. The Asset Management segment owns, leases and manages warehouse and office buildings primarily located in the Baltimore, Northern Virginia and Washington DC area.

