Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.50.

FREQ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Frequency Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Frequency Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Shares of FREQ stock opened at $5.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 14.30 and a quick ratio of 14.30. The company has a market cap of $174.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.86. Frequency Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.01 and a 1-year high of $58.37.

Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.16). Frequency Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 152.00% and a negative return on equity of 42.99%. Analysts anticipate that Frequency Therapeutics will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FREQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 8,715.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,444,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,828 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $7,730,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 5,179.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 714,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,115,000 after purchasing an additional 700,762 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,070,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,585,000 after purchasing an additional 501,654 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,332,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,190,000 after purchasing an additional 486,108 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.74% of the company’s stock.

Frequency Therapeutics Company Profile

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on harnessing the body's innate biology to repair or reverse damage caused by a range of degenerative diseases. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach, uses combinations of small molecules to activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue.

