Frax Share (FXS) Tops One Day Volume of $6.66 Million

Frax Share (CURRENCY:FXS) traded down 4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 5th. One Frax Share coin can currently be purchased for approximately $15.11 or 0.00031009 BTC on major exchanges. Frax Share has a market cap of $244.97 million and approximately $6.66 million worth of Frax Share was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Frax Share has traded 15.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002055 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001601 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.11 or 0.00055624 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,111.26 or 0.08435750 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.13 or 0.00059775 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48,758.17 or 1.00045069 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.76 or 0.00077482 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002509 BTC.

Frax Share Coin Profile

Frax Share was first traded on December 16th, 2020. Frax Share’s total supply is 99,899,045 coins and its circulating supply is 16,209,405 coins. Frax Share’s official website is frax.finance/#welcome . Frax Share’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Frax Share token (FXS) is the non-stable, value-accrual token in the Frax protocol. It is meant to be volatile and hold rights to governance and all excess collateral of the system. “

Frax Share Coin Trading

