FortKnoxster (FKX) One Day Trading Volume Hits $917,923.00

FortKnoxster (CURRENCY:FKX) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 6th. Over the last seven days, FortKnoxster has traded down 40.2% against the dollar. One FortKnoxster coin can now be purchased for about $0.0769 or 0.00000159 BTC on exchanges. FortKnoxster has a total market cap of $11.47 million and $917,923.00 worth of FortKnoxster was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002063 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001086 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003746 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.88 or 0.00036909 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002057 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00006968 BTC.

FortKnoxster Profile

FortKnoxster (CRYPTO:FKX) is a coin. It launched on February 15th, 2018. FortKnoxster’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,077,343 coins. The Reddit community for FortKnoxster is /r/FortKnoxster . The official website for FortKnoxster is fortknoxster.com . The official message board for FortKnoxster is medium.com/fortknoxster . FortKnoxster’s official Twitter account is @FortKnoxster

According to CryptoCompare, “The FortKnoxster platform is an end-to-end encryption system leveraging on the Blockchain technology to establish secure and trusted communication links between its users. All files and communications are encrypted in the senders’ browser before they are sent to the servers. The decryption of data is only possible in the browser of the intended recipients. All communications and data are encrypted 24/7 on all devices. “

