FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FLYLF) Short Interest Up 20.0% in November

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FLYLF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the October 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of FLYLF opened at $0.56 on Monday. FLYHT Aerospace Solutions has a 52 week low of $0.43 and a 52 week high of $0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.62 and a 200-day moving average of $0.66.

About FLYHT Aerospace Solutions

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. engages in the provision of iridium satellite communications. The company products include Automated Flight Information Reporting System(AFIRS), which is a satellite communications aircraft interface device (AID) that enables real-time streaming of flight information, aircraft tracking and health monitoring, fuel management, and black box data streaming and Tropospheric Airborne Meteorological Data Reporting(TAMDAR), which aggregates and streams airborne weather data in real-time.

