FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FLYLF) Short Interest Up 20.0% in November

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FLYLF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the October 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of FLYLF opened at $0.56 on Monday. FLYHT Aerospace Solutions has a 52 week low of $0.43 and a 52 week high of $0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.62 and a 200-day moving average of $0.66.
About FLYHT Aerospace Solutions
Read More: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection
Receive News & Ratings for FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLYHT Aerospace Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.