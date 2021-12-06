Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.850-$1.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.610. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FLR. Bank of America raised shares of Fluor from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Fluor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Fluor from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Fluor from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fluor currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.33.

Shares of NYSE:FLR opened at $22.54 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.09. Fluor has a one year low of $14.41 and a one year high of $25.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.48 and a beta of 2.87.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The construction company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. Fluor had a negative net margin of 1.47% and a negative return on equity of 0.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fluor will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Fluor stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,701,145 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 269,355 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.20% of Fluor worth $30,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 81.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.

