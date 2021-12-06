Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $165.09 Million

Brokerages forecast that Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) will report sales of $165.09 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Five9’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $165.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $164.84 million. Five9 reported sales of $127.89 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Five9 will report full year sales of $601.07 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $600.84 million to $601.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $745.92 million, with estimates ranging from $742.80 million to $753.65 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Five9.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 7.59% and a negative net margin of 10.04%. The business had revenue of $154.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Five9 from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Five9 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Canaccord Genuity raised Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley raised Five9 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Five9 from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.50.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVN traded down $8.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $128.60. The stock had a trading volume of 2,400,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,716,495. Five9 has a fifty-two week low of $122.33 and a fifty-two week high of $211.68. The company has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -153.09 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $153.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.81.

In other Five9 news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.48, for a total transaction of $2,068,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $86,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,823 shares of company stock valued at $8,481,074 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Five9 by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Five9 by 176.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 221 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Five9 by 454.2% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Five9 by 644.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,542 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Five9 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. 89.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Five9

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

