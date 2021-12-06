Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Price Target Raised to $230.00

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) had its price target boosted by Oppenheimer from $220.00 to $230.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Five Below’s FY2022 earnings at $4.88 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.67 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $2.88 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on FIVE. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $236.00 price target on shares of Five Below in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $255.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Five Below from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $271.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $231.72.

NASDAQ FIVE opened at $192.45 on Friday. Five Below has a 1-year low of $153.34 and a 1-year high of $237.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $196.86 and a 200-day moving average of $196.13. The company has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.30, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.31.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.14. Five Below had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The company had revenue of $607.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Five Below will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Five Below during the first quarter worth $26,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Five Below in the second quarter worth $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Five Below by 94.6% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 181 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Five Below by 71.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Five Below by 105.8% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

