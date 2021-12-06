Fission 3.0 (CVE:FUU) Shares Down 7.1%

Fission 3.0 Corp. (CVE:FUU)’s stock price fell 7.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20. 111,186 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 537,233 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of C$47.55 million and a P/E ratio of -35.00.

About Fission 3.0 (CVE:FUU)

Fission 3.0 Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties. It has approximately 226,351 hectares of exploration properties with uranium potential in Saskatchewan and Alberta in Canada, and Peru. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Kelowna, Canada.

