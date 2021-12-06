First Watch Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:FWRG) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect First Watch Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:FWRG) to announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for First Watch Restaurant Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the highest is ($0.09). The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that First Watch Restaurant Group will report full-year earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to ($0.02). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.37. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow First Watch Restaurant Group.

Get First Watch Restaurant Group alerts:

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $157.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.27 million.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on First Watch Restaurant Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.50 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on First Watch Restaurant Group in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Barclays began coverage on First Watch Restaurant Group in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on First Watch Restaurant Group in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on First Watch Restaurant Group in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Shares of First Watch Restaurant Group stock opened at $20.15 on Friday. First Watch Restaurant Group has a one year low of $18.75 and a one year high of $25.46.

About First Watch Restaurant Group

First Watch Restaurant Group Inc is a daytime dining restaurant concept serving made-to-order breakfast, brunch and lunch using fresh ingredients. It offers pancakes, omelets, sandwiches and salads, alongside specialty items like the Quinoa Power Bowl(R), Avocado Toast and the Chickichanga. First Watch Restaurant Group Inc is based in BRADENTON, Fla.

Featured Story: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Watch Restaurant Group (FWRG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Watch Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Watch Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.