First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB) Shares Purchased by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB) by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,490 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,040 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned about 0.43% of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF worth $1,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FEMB. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,693,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 23.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 709,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,404,000 after purchasing an additional 136,736 shares during the period. Breiter Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Sterling Manor Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,539,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 696.4% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,830 shares during the period.

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF stock opened at $31.04 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.24. First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $30.56 and a 12-month high of $38.62.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a $0.156 dividend. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd.

