Fire & Flower (TSE:FAF) Shares Up 19.3%

Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. (TSE:FAF) shot up 19.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$6.09 and last traded at C$6.05. 90,972 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 14% from the average session volume of 79,455 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.07.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Fire & Flower in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$1.85 price objective on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.90, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of C$21.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.38.

Fire & Flower (TSE:FAF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 14th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$43.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$46.25 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fire & Flower (TSE:FAF)

Fire & Flower Holdings Corp., through its subsidiary, Fire & Flower Inc, operates as an independent retailer that offers cannabis products and accessories through its retail locations located in the provinces of Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, and Yukon. It also engages in the wholesale of regulated cannabis products and accessories in Saskatchewan; and operates Hifyre digital retail and analytics of regulated cannabis e-commerce platform.

