Financial Analysis: Moxian (NASDAQ:MOXC) & HUYA (NYSE:HUYA)

Moxian (NASDAQ:MOXC) and HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Moxian and HUYA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Moxian N/A -149.38% -66.72% HUYA 9.98% 11.24% 8.89%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Moxian and HUYA, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Moxian 0 0 0 0 N/A HUYA 3 0 5 0 2.25

HUYA has a consensus price target of $16.93, indicating a potential upside of 163.22%. Given HUYA’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe HUYA is more favorable than Moxian.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

14.7% of Moxian shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.0% of HUYA shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.7% of Moxian shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Moxian has a beta of 3.21, meaning that its stock price is 221% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HUYA has a beta of 0.78, meaning that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Moxian and HUYA’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Moxian $950,000.00 80.63 $70,000.00 N/A N/A HUYA $1.67 billion 0.91 $135.50 million $0.74 8.69

HUYA has higher revenue and earnings than Moxian.

Summary

HUYA beats Moxian on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Moxian Company Profile

Moxian (BVI), Inc. engages in the provision of Internet media marketing services. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

HUYA Company Profile

HUYA, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the development of game live streaming platform. The company provides live streaming content for mobile, personal computer, and console games. It also offers content to other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, and outdoor activities. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

