Fifth Third Securities Inc. Takes Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 66,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $8,467,000. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises about 1.2% of Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 15,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 3,375 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 11,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,885,000 after acquiring an additional 7,034 shares in the last quarter. Old Port Advisors increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 18,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,405,000 after acquiring an additional 4,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,113,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $129.72 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $128.95. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $123.51 and a 12-month high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

