Fifth Third Securities Inc. Takes Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 92,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $33,130,000. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up about 4.5% of Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,647,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 54.1% in the third quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 66.3% during the third quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 15,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,612,000 after purchasing an additional 6,253 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.7% during the third quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 4,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Services Advisory Inc boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 167.9% in the third quarter. Financial Services Advisory Inc now owns 9,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,239,000 after acquiring an additional 5,670 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $383.13 on Monday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $297.45 and a one year high of $408.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $381.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $367.07.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a $0.414 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

