Fifth Third Securities Inc. Takes $3.62 Million Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 15,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,616,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 854.5% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

VOT opened at $243.71 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $198.89 and a 52-week high of $265.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $250.43.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

