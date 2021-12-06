Fifth Third Securities Inc. Purchases New Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 125,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,195,000. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Fifth Third Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BIV. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4,678.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,521,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489,554 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $109,271,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,371,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,843,000 after buying an additional 632,314 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 963,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,196,000 after buying an additional 386,567 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,785,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,599,000 after buying an additional 313,651 shares during the period.

Shares of BIV stock opened at $89.20 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $88.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.79. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $87.75 and a 52 week high of $93.50.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

