Fifth Third Securities Inc. Grows Holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) by 298.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,016 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 71,148 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF were worth $2,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPIP. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000.

NYSEARCA SPIP opened at $31.63 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 12 month low of $30.08 and a 12 month high of $32.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.33.

