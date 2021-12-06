Fifth Third Securities Inc. Buys Shares of 45,353 Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 45,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,618,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VT. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 125.4% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the second quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the second quarter valued at about $91,000.

Shares of VT opened at $103.79 on Monday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $89.74 and a 1-year high of $109.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.95.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

