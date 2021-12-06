Fifth Third Bancorp Raises Position in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Primerica were worth $404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Primerica by 68.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Primerica during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Primerica by 164.0% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Primerica during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Primerica by 120.1% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. 89.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PRI shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Primerica from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Primerica in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Primerica presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.83.

In other news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.56, for a total value of $221,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.11, for a total transaction of $521,885.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $1,390,985. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PRI opened at $146.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $161.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.80. Primerica, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.84 and a fifty-two week high of $179.51. The firm has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 1.45.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98. The firm had revenue of $693.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.09 million. Primerica had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 22.60%. Primerica’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Primerica, Inc. will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. Primerica’s payout ratio is 17.06%.

Primerica declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, November 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $275.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

