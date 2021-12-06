Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Position Boosted by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 25.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 6,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 11,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 4,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 25,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 17,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. 80.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 6,372 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total transaction of $244,748.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kristine R. Garrett sold 10,740 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total transaction of $489,851.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,112 shares of company stock valued at $909,760 in the last quarter. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FITB. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Argus raised their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.44.

FITB stock opened at $43.05 on Monday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $26.42 and a twelve month high of $45.92. The company has a market cap of $29.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 32.49% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. This is a boost from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 33.15%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

Further Reading: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.