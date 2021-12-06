Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.02 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) to report sales of $2.02 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.03 billion and the lowest is $2.00 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp posted sales of $1.97 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will report full-year sales of $7.87 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.75 billion to $7.93 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $7.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.73 billion to $8.10 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Fifth Third Bancorp.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 32.49% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FITB shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.44.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $175,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kristine R. Garrett sold 10,740 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total transaction of $489,851.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,112 shares of company stock worth $909,760 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FITB opened at $43.05 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.57. The company has a market capitalization of $29.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $26.42 and a 1-year high of $45.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 33.15%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

