Fifth Third Bancorp Boosts Stake in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,156 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 527 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Global X MLP ETF were worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Advisory Service Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Global X MLP ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Global X MLP ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Global X MLP ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MLPA opened at $33.64 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.49. Global X MLP ETF has a one year low of $26.94 and a one year high of $41.54.

