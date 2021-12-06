Fifth Third Bancorp Acquires 395 Shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida were worth $491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 0.3% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 122,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,193,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 0.9% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 47,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 6.5% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 7.2% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 56.3% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SBCF opened at $34.80 on Monday. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 12 month low of $26.55 and a 12 month high of $40.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 1.30.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.09). Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 33.56%. The company had revenue of $90.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s payout ratio is currently 24.88%.

In related news, Chairman Dennis S. Hudson III sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total transaction of $298,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Company Profile

Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated financial services. It provides banking and investment services to businesses and consumers, including personal and business deposit products, Internet and mobile banking, personal, commercial and mortgage loans, wealth management services, and treasury management solutions.

