Fifth Third Bancorp Acquires 3,337 Shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) by 21.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,847 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,337 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Livent were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Livent by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 4,035 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Livent by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 77,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 11,700 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Livent by 64.8% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Livent by 6.8% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 117,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,724,000 after purchasing an additional 7,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its stake in Livent by 9.5% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 31,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,696 shares during the last quarter. 93.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Livent alerts:

In other Livent news, CFO Gilberto Antoniazzi sold 4,300 shares of Livent stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.32, for a total value of $100,276.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of LTHM stock opened at $27.85 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -309.44, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 2.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.51 and its 200 day moving average is $23.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Livent Co. has a 52-week low of $14.63 and a 52-week high of $33.04.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $103.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.00 million. Livent had a negative net margin of 3.13% and a positive return on equity of 2.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Livent Co. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Vertical Research raised shares of Livent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Livent from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Livent from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Livent in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Livent from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.07.

Livent Profile

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LTHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM).

Receive News & Ratings for Livent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.