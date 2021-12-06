Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL) Shares Bought by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL) by 143.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 286,550 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 168,650 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF were worth $8,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 160,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,871,000 after acquiring an additional 7,558 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 13.1% in the third quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 5,465 shares in the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 8.4% in the third quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 250,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,629,000 after purchasing an additional 19,529 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 118.4% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 65,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 35,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SigFig Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 6.8% in the third quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 132,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,030,000 after purchasing an additional 8,453 shares in the last quarter.

FREL opened at $32.12 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.10 and a 200-day moving average of $31.60. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a 12-month low of $24.30 and a 12-month high of $33.21.

