Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) CEO Acquires $100,098.00 in Stock

Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) CEO D Deverl Maserang II acquired 16,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.03 per share, with a total value of $100,098.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:FARM traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.71. The stock had a trading volume of 2,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,600. Farmer Bros. Co. has a 1-year low of $3.67 and a 1-year high of $13.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $121.32 million, a PE ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.24.

Get Farmer Bros. alerts:

Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.23. Farmer Bros. had a negative net margin of 9.24% and a negative return on equity of 28.99%. The business had revenue of $108.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Farmer Bros. Co. will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on FARM shares. Roth Capital raised shares of Farmer Bros. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Farmer Bros. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FARM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Farmer Bros. during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Farmer Bros. during the third quarter worth approximately $85,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Farmer Bros. during the third quarter worth approximately $98,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Farmer Bros. during the second quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Farmer Bros. during the second quarter worth approximately $157,000. 56.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Farmer Bros.

Farmer Brothers Co engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products. The company’s products include roasted and liquid coffee; flavored and unflavored teas; coffee related products such as coffee filters, sugar and creamers; culinary products like spices, pancake and biscuit mixes, gravy and sauce mixes, soup bases, dressings, syrups and sauces; and other beverages including cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and concentrated and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

See Also: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Farmer Bros. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmer Bros. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.