FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $389.00.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FDS. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $453.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $350.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays upgraded FactSet Research Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $340.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $418.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, Director Joseph Zimmel sold 2,024 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.78, for a total value of $807,130.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.52, for a total value of $1,186,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,290 shares of company stock valued at $6,030,904. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AMG National Trust Bank increased its position in FactSet Research Systems by 3.4% in the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 721 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.3% in the third quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 9,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,553,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.3% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,652,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 21.4% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 2.5% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 87.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FDS opened at $466.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.96. FactSet Research Systems has a 1 year low of $294.21 and a 1 year high of $475.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.97, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $434.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $380.48.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.15. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 43.41% and a net margin of 25.11%. The business had revenue of $411.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.63%.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

