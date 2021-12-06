Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by StoneX Group Inc.

StoneX Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,781 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,905 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 23,350,898 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,472,972,000 after purchasing an additional 577,935 shares in the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.9% in the third quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 107,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,294,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at about $31,891,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.8% in the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 133,525 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,423,000 after buying an additional 4,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.8% in the second quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 102,771 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,483,000 after buying an additional 7,410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.66% of the company’s stock.

XOM stock opened at $60.89 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.78 billion, a PE ratio of -43.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.37. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $40.44 and a 12 month high of $66.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.05 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.78%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -253.24%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on XOM shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $59.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $71.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Truist lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.09.

In other news, Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 5,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $64.00 per share, with a total value of $320,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders bought 5,544 shares of company stock worth $352,640 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

