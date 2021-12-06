Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI) Hits New 52-Week Low at $18.90

Exscientia Ltd (NASDAQ:EXAI) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $18.90 and last traded at $18.90, with a volume of 40 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.49.

Several research firms have issued reports on EXAI. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Exscientia in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Exscientia in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Exscientia in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.26.

Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $24.33 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Exscientia Ltd will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Exscientia Company Profile (NASDAQ:EXAI)

Exscientia plc is an AI-driven pharmatech company. It involved in discovering, designing and developing drugs. Exscientia plc is based in OXFORD, England.

