Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $513,000 Stake in Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC trimmed its stake in Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,668 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Resources Connection were worth $513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Resources Connection by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Resources Connection by 54,187.5% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 4,335 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Resources Connection by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Resources Connection during the 2nd quarter valued at about $174,000. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Resources Connection during the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Resources Connection news, Director Anthony Cherbak sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.16, for a total value of $544,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 8.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RGP. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Resources Connection from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Resources Connection from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

NASDAQ:RGP opened at $17.01 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $564.51 million, a PE ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 1.02. Resources Connection, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.49 and a 12 month high of $19.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.80.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $183.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.75 million. Resources Connection had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Resources Connection, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Resources Connection’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.85%.

About Resources Connection

Resources Connection Inc engages in the provision of business consulting services. It offers consulting and business initiative support services to its global client base in the areas of accounting, finance, corporate governance risk and compliance management, corporate advisory strategic communications and restructuring, information management, human capital, supply chain management, healthcare solutions, and legal and regulatory.

