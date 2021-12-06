Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $484,000 Stock Position in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) by 10.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,011 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Rent-A-Center were worth $484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,813,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723,768 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,872,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,782,000 after purchasing an additional 901,410 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,344,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,439,000 after acquiring an additional 528,848 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,021,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,852,000 after acquiring an additional 400,743 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,953,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,648,000 after acquiring an additional 5,354 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Christopher B. Hetrick purchased 15,000 shares of Rent-A-Center stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.50 per share, for a total transaction of $667,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

RCII has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Rent-A-Center from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Rent-A-Center from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Rent-A-Center in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Rent-A-Center from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Shares of NASDAQ RCII opened at $45.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 3.23. Rent-A-Center, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.60 and a 52-week high of $67.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.46.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.05. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 47.72%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 27th. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.51%.

Rent-A-Center Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.

