Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,634 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PWR. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $712,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in shares of Quanta Services by 4.5% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,232 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,028,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Quanta Services by 1.5% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,548 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PWR opened at $112.61 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $116.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.84. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.75 and a 52 week high of $124.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.56 and a beta of 1.17.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 4.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This is a boost from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.30%.

In other Quanta Services news, insider James Redgie Probst sold 16,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.10, for a total transaction of $1,965,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bernard Fried sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total value of $1,157,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,016,598.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PWR. KeyCorp upped their price target on Quanta Services from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Northland Securities upped their price target on Quanta Services from $103.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. B. Riley upped their price objective on Quanta Services from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Quanta Services from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Quanta Services from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.73.

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

