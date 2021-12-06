Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Boosts Stake in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,812 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 438 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Citi Trends were worth $497,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Citi Trends in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Citi Trends by 218.8% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Citi Trends in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Citi Trends by 89.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in Citi Trends in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $183,000.

In related news, Director Margaret L. Jenkins sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.89, for a total value of $283,115.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CTRN. Zacks Investment Research raised Citi Trends from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Benchmark started coverage on Citi Trends in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on Citi Trends from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

CTRN stock opened at $73.87 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $670.52 million, a P/E ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.69. Citi Trends, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.00 and a 52 week high of $111.44.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.58. Citi Trends had a return on equity of 46.54% and a net margin of 7.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Citi Trends, Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About Citi Trends

Citi Trends, Inc engages in the retail of urban fashion apparel, accessories, and home decor. It offers products under its Citi Steps and Red Ape brands. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Savannah, GA.

