Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Boosts Holdings in Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA) by 15.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,161 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,284 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned 0.18% of Escalade worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESCA. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Escalade by 795.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 26,945 shares during the period. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC raised its position in shares of Escalade by 38.5% during the second quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC now owns 93,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after buying an additional 25,880 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Escalade by 4.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 421,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,667,000 after buying an additional 19,528 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Escalade during the second quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Escalade by 6.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 163,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,746,000 after buying an additional 10,432 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.99% of the company’s stock.

Escalade stock opened at $15.64 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $210.97 million, a P/E ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Escalade, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $15.58 and a 1 year high of $25.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.46.

Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. Escalade had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The firm had revenue of $81.30 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Escalade, Incorporated will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. Escalade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.82%.

Escalade Company Profile

Escalade, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of sporting goods and recreational equipment. The firm operates through the Sporting Goods or Escalade Sports segment, which contains different categories including basketball goals, archery, indoor, and outdoor game recreation and fitness products.

