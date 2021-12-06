Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires 59,928 Shares of Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) by 41.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 206,062 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 59,928 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned about 0.16% of Limelight Networks worth $490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sterneck Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Limelight Networks in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Limelight Networks in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Limelight Networks in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Limelight Networks in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Limelight Networks in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors own 53.04% of the company’s stock.

LLNW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Limelight Networks in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $3.50 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Limelight Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.88.

NASDAQ LLNW opened at $2.62 on Monday. Limelight Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.30 and a 52-week high of $5.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.22. The company has a market capitalization of $350.59 million, a PE ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 0.61.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $55.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.39 million. Limelight Networks had a negative return on equity of 25.74% and a negative net margin of 27.43%. Limelight Networks’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Limelight Networks, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Limelight Networks, Inc engages in the provision of content delivery network services. Its products include digital content and video delivery, cloud security, edge computing, origin storage and support services. The company’s solutions include realtime streaming, file distribution, live video and video on demand.

