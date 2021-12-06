EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Director Purchases $10,557.00 in Stock

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Director Paul F. Deninger purchased 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.73 per share, for a total transaction of $10,557.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of EverQuote stock opened at $12.07 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $357.08 million, a P/E ratio of -23.67 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.97. EverQuote, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.73 and a 12-month high of $54.96.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 18.71% and a negative net margin of 3.56%. The company had revenue of $107.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that EverQuote, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of EverQuote from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of EverQuote from $45.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $41.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EverQuote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of EverQuote from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $41.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in EverQuote in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $381,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of EverQuote by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 13,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 3,028 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in EverQuote by 217.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of EverQuote by 106.4% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 16,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of EverQuote by 221.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 36,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 24,929 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.95% of the company’s stock.

EverQuote, Inc operates as an online insurance marketplace connecting consumers with insurance providers. It offers car, home and life insurance. The firm’s data and technology platform matches and connects consumers seeking to purchase insurance with relevant options from its broad direct network of insurance providers.

