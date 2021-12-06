Everence Capital Management Inc. Sells 7,820 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Everence Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 8.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 89,000 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 7,820 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $4,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 10.0% in the second quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,970 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 61.6% in the second quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 12,071 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 4,602 shares during the last quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 10.8% in the second quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 26,051 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 2,546 shares during the last quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.8% in the second quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 70,848 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 4.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,540,517 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $534,555,000 after acquiring an additional 392,280 shares during the last quarter. 63.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total value of $84,615.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 4,662 shares of company stock valued at $252,898 over the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on VZ shares. Loop Capital began coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Verizon Communications stock opened at $51.42 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.49 and a 200-day moving average of $54.66. The firm has a market cap of $215.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.43. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.74 and a 1-year high of $61.82.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The company had revenue of $32.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.03%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.