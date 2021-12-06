Everence Capital Management Inc. Has $810,000 Stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 114.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,590 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,490 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,955,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,135,000 after buying an additional 688,285 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 61.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 24,049 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,107,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,084,000 after buying an additional 50,161 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 90,198.6% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 130,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,238,000 after buying an additional 130,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,738,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HST shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Compass Point upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist upped their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Argus upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

Shares of HST stock opened at $15.45 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 12.04 and a quick ratio of 12.04. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.16 and a 1 year high of $19.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.11 and a beta of 1.32.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.31). Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 6.36% and a negative net margin of 18.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

