Evercore ISI Increases Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Price Target to $500.00

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its price objective raised by Evercore ISI from $475.00 to $500.00 in a research note published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $376.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $415.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Loop Capital reiterated a hold rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Friday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $433.96.

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA opened at $378.81 on Friday. Ulta Beauty has a 12 month low of $258.00 and a 12 month high of $417.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.12, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $385.34 and a 200-day moving average of $363.74.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $1.43. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 40.49% and a net margin of 9.50%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty will post 15.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 8,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.14, for a total transaction of $3,219,847.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,764,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,993,331,000 after purchasing an additional 73,134 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,104,245 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $397,603,000 after purchasing an additional 149,814 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 690.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,085,120 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $391,641,000 after purchasing an additional 947,858 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $373,386,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 609.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 855,478 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $295,798,000 after buying an additional 734,964 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

