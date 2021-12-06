Ethereum Gold Reaches Market Cap of $751,040.44 (ETG)

Ethereum Gold (CURRENCY:ETG) traded up 82.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 5th. One Ethereum Gold coin can now be purchased for $0.0372 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum Gold has a market cap of $751,040.44 and approximately $3.00 worth of Ethereum Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ethereum Gold has traded 58.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

About Ethereum Gold

Ethereum Gold is a coin. Its genesis date was October 11th, 2017. Ethereum Gold’s total supply is 24,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,199,973 coins. Ethereum Gold’s official Twitter account is @ethereumgoldetg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ethereum Gold’s official website is www.etgproject.org . The Reddit community for Ethereum Gold is /r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ethereum Gold is medium.com/@amandaETG

According to CryptoCompare, “EthereumGold is an Ethereum clone. It has a supply of 24,000,000 ETG tokens. “

Ethereum Gold Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethereum Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

